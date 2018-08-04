× Barack Obama’s birthday marks 1st official Barack Obama Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — August 4 is Barack Obama’s birthday and it’s marking the first Barack Obama Day in Illinois.

An Illinois state law signed last year marks August 4 in honor of the 44th president.

The former president served in the Illinois state Senate, before joining the U.S. Senate, and ultimately serving two terms as U.S. President.

Saturday, Obama is celebrating his 57th birthday. And, many celebrities, organizations, and politicians have sent him their warm birthday wishes while also acknowledging the holiday.

Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you. pic.twitter.com/7a6cAkjkAS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2018

Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/0faYjvnPW6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2018

Happy birthday to the 44th President of the United States @BarackObama and Happy #ObamaDay to our citizens in the state of #Illinois. Visit https://t.co/GTUEsJK8Ck for more about his enduring legacy 🇺🇸🎂 pic.twitter.com/IXILjsyx2e — NAACP (@NAACP) August 4, 2018

Happy #ObamaDay. We in Indonesia (where he lived for a few years) toasting our President. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2018

Happy birthday, @BarackObama. You busy? We could use some help. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 4, 2018

