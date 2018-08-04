Barack Obama’s birthday marks 1st official Barack Obama Day

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 05: Former president Barack Obama speaks to a gathering of more than 50 mayors and other guests during the North American Climate Summit on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The summit was held to bring together leaders from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to commit their cities to addressing climate change at the local level. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — August 4 is Barack Obama’s birthday and it’s marking the first Barack Obama Day in Illinois.
An Illinois state law signed last year marks August 4 in honor of the 44th president.
The former president served in the Illinois state Senate, before joining the U.S. Senate, and ultimately serving two terms as U.S. President.
Saturday, Obama is celebrating his 57th birthday. And, many celebrities, organizations, and politicians have sent him their warm birthday wishes while also acknowledging the holiday.
