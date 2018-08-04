× Air quality advisory issued for northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) issued an air quality advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

The advisory is in effect through Sunday, August 5.

NOACA says that due to ground-level ozone, air quality levels will be “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Members of the “sensitive groups” include children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

These individuals are advised to monitor their outdoor activity.

You can access NOACA’s live map of air quality readings here.

Latest weather and alerts here.