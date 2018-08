Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our skies will be primarily fair heading into the weekend. It will be moderately humid as temperatures rise into the mid 80s. We cannot rule out a random shower or isolated thunderstorm.

As far as the upcoming week goes, the “summery warmth” will be somewhat tempered . While warm, the next handful of days aren’t expected to be “oppressively” hot. No widespread 90’s are anticipated.

The humidity stays very high through mid-week next week though.

