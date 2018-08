Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aside from very isolated, random pop-up showers, our skies will be primarily fair heading into the weekend.

The “gentle summery warmth” will be tempered somewhat by a jet stream reluctant to move too far north.

The result? While warm, the next 6 days shouldn’t be “oppressively” hot.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Just beyond the 8-day period, another pool of very cool mid-August air may visit.