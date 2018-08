Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Oh -- It's been a tough few years for the Cramer family of Wadsworth after a stroke changed their lives forever. When the Petitti Garden Center team read the nomination letter about this family's challenging journey, they were anxious to visit the home and transform and 'Flowerbomb' the yard into an oasis of color and joy for the family.

