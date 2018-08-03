Video shows arrest of suspect in deadly hit-skip of Mentor officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio-- Video showing the arrest of the man accused of hitting and killing Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany was released on Friday.

The 41-year-old officer was conducting a traffic stop on Route 2 on June 24 when he was hit by a Jeep. The driver left the scene and Mazany was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 24-year-old Brian Anthony, was arrested at the Mentor Lagoons Marina hours later. The video shows several officers gathered around Anthony while he's on the ground. They put him in handcuffs before standing him up and searching his pockets.

Anthony is charged with tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors said more charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, are likely.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday to request a lower bond. It was originally set at $1 million then lowered to $750,000.

During that hearing, prosecuting attorneys said Anthony tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

