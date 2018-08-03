× Urban Meyer releases statement on investigation: ‘I am confident that I took appropriate action’

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer released a statement on Twitter about the University’s ongoing investigation.

In his letter addressed to the Buckeye Nation, Meyer expresses that he has a responsibility to help the members of his team grow and develop into “positive change agents.” He says he feels an obligation to share the truth with his Buckeye family.

Meyer said in his statement, “I am confident that I took appropriate action.”

Meyer acknowledges the power of his words and says he must be “clear, compassionate, and most of all, completely accurate. Unfortunately, at Big Ten Media Days on July 24th, I failed on many of these fronts. My intention was not to say anything inaccurate or misleading. However, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions.”

Meyer also shares that he has “always followed proper protocols and procedures when [he] has learned of an incident involving a student involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to proper channels. And, I did so regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015. I take the responsibility very seriously and any suggestion to the contrary is simply fake.”

Meyer acknowledges the importance and sensitivity regarding issues of domestic violence and expresses his “admiration and respect for women.” He discusses the impact that his mother, wife, and daughters have had on him and states that his core values of respect “do not ever waver.”

He also said, “I ask that you continue to support the incredible coaches and student-athletes in our program, and I look forward to rejoining them soon.”

Meyer is on administrative leave while Ohio State investigates claims that Meyer’s wife knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired last week.

