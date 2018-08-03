‘That’s all you need’: Oprah describes what she cooks for Stedman on their ‘perfect date nights’

What’s your ideal date night?

For Oprah, it starts with cooking.

She took questions recently on the “O The Oprah Magazine’s” Instagram account. One was about her perfect date night.

She said:

“Well, I am a really good cook and the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I’ve been cooking for him, no matter what it is, even if it’s a piece of toast — like the other day I made an English muffin and he’s like, ‘Where did you get this English muffin?’ and I’m like, ‘It’s an English muffin.'”

She went on:

“To make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner. Honey…hush. It’s all you need. A perfect date night: me cooking, and then it’s on.”