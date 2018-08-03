‘Texas Angel’: Newlyweds on difficult trip spot special cloud, knew ‘everything will be OK’

TEXAS — Newlyweds going through some hard times snapped a heavenly picture now being dubbed the “Texas angel.”

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Danny Ferraro, 57, took the photo Monday on Highway 105 in Montgomery, Texas. He shared the photo on Facebook, with the caption: “Texas angel.”

He was traveling with his new wife, Carmen Ferraro, at the time, and were on their way to take care of some family business that they both were “dreading.”

That’s when they saw the cloud.

“As soon as I saw it, I knew,” he said. “We saw the cloud and the brilliant rays. I told my wife that it must mean that everything will be OK.”

Lots of people on social media agreed. The photo has been shared over 6,000 times.

