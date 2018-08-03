Show Info: August 3, 2018
Comedian Billy Gardell
Our first guest needed no introduction! You’ve seen him on Mike and Molly and Young Sheldon!
August 3-5
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Vintage Ohio Wine Festival
David was LIVE at the Vintage Ohio Wine Festival!
August 3rd & 4th 1-10pm
Lake Metroparks Farmpark
Kirtland, Ohio
www.visitvintageohio.com
Akron Creamery
You don’t have to go far to find the latest trend in ice cream! Just head to the Northside Marketplace where you’ll find Akron Creamery!
21 Furnace St
Akron, OH
330-322-4713
Lakewood Arts Festival
You can treat yourself to something beautiful! This weekend is the Lakewood Arts Festival!
Saturday, August 4th 10a-6p
Art, Food, Entertainment
http://lakewoodartsfest.org/
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Spend summer night at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! We can’t say enough about the Asian Lantern Festival! It’s a beautiful, larger-than-life experience!
3900 Wildlife Way,
Cleveland, OH 44109
https://clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo
Apricot Lane at Pinecrest
Your evening is planned! All you need is something to wear!
www.discoverpinecrest.com
Canary Travel
Angie McClure from Canary Travel shared the travel deal of the week!
www.canarytravel.com
Ohio Star Theater
It’s a beautiful time of the year to drive to Amish Country! Cheese, handmade items and live theater!
1387 Old State Route 39
Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
855-344-7547
http://www.dhgroup.com/theater