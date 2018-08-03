× Show Info: August 3, 2018

Comedian Billy Gardell

Our first guest needed no introduction! You’ve seen him on Mike and Molly and Young Sheldon!

August 3-5

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Vintage Ohio Wine Festival

David was LIVE at the Vintage Ohio Wine Festival!

August 3rd & 4th 1-10pm

Lake Metroparks Farmpark

Kirtland, Ohio

www.visitvintageohio.com

Akron Creamery

You don’t have to go far to find the latest trend in ice cream! Just head to the Northside Marketplace where you’ll find Akron Creamery!

21 Furnace St

Akron, OH

330-322-4713

Lakewood Arts Festival

You can treat yourself to something beautiful! This weekend is the Lakewood Arts Festival!

Saturday, August 4th 10a-6p

Art, Food, Entertainment

http://lakewoodartsfest.org/

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Spend summer night at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! We can’t say enough about the Asian Lantern Festival! It’s a beautiful, larger-than-life experience!

3900 Wildlife Way,

Cleveland, OH 44109

https://clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo

Apricot Lane at Pinecrest

Your evening is planned! All you need is something to wear!

www.discoverpinecrest.com

Canary Travel

Angie McClure from Canary Travel shared the travel deal of the week!

www.canarytravel.com

Ohio Star Theater

It’s a beautiful time of the year to drive to Amish Country! Cheese, handmade items and live theater!

1387 Old State Route 39

Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

855-344-7547

http://www.dhgroup.com/theater