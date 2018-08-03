× Pawfect additions to your family looking for their furever homes

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Pawfect pups with hearts of gold are looking to leave the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and go to their forever homes.

Ester is an 8-year-old hound and spaniel mix who is calm and gentle in nature. Ester is very mature and knows all about home-living. She likes wondering on walks with CCAS volunteers; they say she’s “hoping to catch they eye of someone who will appreciate all her manners and beauty.”

If you’re looking for a happy hunk, Peanut Buster Parfait may be the companion for you! He’s a 3-year-old pit bull mix that loves to play, explore, and gets excited about walks. He tends to get very excited on walks and tries to chase squirrels — he needs some lease and obedience training.

Peanut Buster Parfait also needs an owner who wants to help him get fit. He was previously overfed and is now shedding his unwanted weight, ultimately making him feel much happier and active.

Lu, the 10-year-old apricot poodle, is looking for a laid back family who wants to receive his unconditional love. He’s calm, quiet, and enjoys easy-leisurely walks in the evening. He also enjoys meandering around the yard. Lu is a “sheer delight” and the perfect addition to a loving family.

CCAS is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View, is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Stop in to meet these dogs and the other animals up for adoption too.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.