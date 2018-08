× Part of innerbelt bridge westbound shut down following multi-car accident

CLEVELAND — Police say a multi-car accident on I-90 W at I-71 S has caused a temporary shutdown on part of the innerbelt bridge heading westbound.

Some people involved in the accident have suffered injuries and have been transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Fire and EMS are on the scene.

More details will be provided as they become available.