Owner of dog in Mentor-on-the-Lake cliff rescue found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio-- The owner of a dog rescued in Mentor-on-the-Lake has been located.

The Australian Shepherd, nicknamed "Cliff" by rescuers, was running loose on Salida Road on Tuesday when it fell down a cliff. Police and firefighters were able to help the dog from the rocks along Lake Erie.

(Click the video player for our previous story on the rescue)

He was taken to the Lake Humane Society for treatment while officials searched for his owner.

On Thursday, he was reunited with his owner. He's now back home.

41.716282 -81.369706