CHANDLER, Ohio -- Fox 8 is working with Amanda Berry to help reunite missing individuals with their families.

Roger Chandler, 58, hasn't been seen since July 6 in East Cleveland. That day, he wore jeans and black boots and drove a black 2004 Dodge Neon.

He went to work and never came home. He also doesn't have his cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.