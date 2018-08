LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a missing juvenile.

The sheriff’s office says it is looking for Maximus Sejka, 17.

He was last seen at his home in Litchfield Township on the evening of August 2. No other details were immediately available and it’s not known where the teen might have been heading.

Anyone with information on Maximus’ whereabouts is asked to call 330-725-6631.

**Read more missing persons cases, here**