Man accused of strangling, skinning dog issued $250,000 bond

CANTON — A man accused of strangling a dog until it went unconscious and then killing the animal was issued $250,000 bond in Canton Municipal Court Friday.

Scott Winter, 46, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued by Canton police.

Video of Winter skinning the dog was shared on social media last month.

When Warren police served the warrant from Canton on Winter at his Palmyra Road home detectives found the burned remains of another animal, a beagle-mix dog, inside a fire pit in the backyard .

Winter’s girlfriend, Vicky Young, 32, lived at the house and was arrested on a falsification charge. Police say she kept changing her story when asked what happened to the dog. She first said the dog ran away, and then said he was hit by a car and died.

“This is very disturbing,” Hicks said. “We are still investigating and trying to determine what happened to this dog. We are getting conflicting statements.”

Additional charges could be filed soon.

