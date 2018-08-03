Joe Thomas beer coming soon to Great Lakes Brewing Company

CLEVELAND– Joe Thomas and the Great Lakes Brewing Company are cooking up something special.

The former Cleveland Browns left tackle hinted he was working with the brewery about a month ago. It appears that beer is finally ready.

Tweets between the two indicate the 73 Kolsch will be tapped on Saturday. It will be available in cans and on draft throughout Cleveland in September.

Hey, @joethomas73! Thanks for coming by for that super secret brew session. Your beer is ready to be tapped! Want to stop by the brewpub this Saturday night to pour the first pint of #73Kolsch? pic.twitter.com/AAEV5Nf3sc — GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) August 3, 2018

Sounds great! I’ll see you sometime around 6:30PM?!? Ill have my drinking shoes on!!🍻 #NowWeGo https://t.co/sgUF1G5IRd — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 3, 2018

“I love craft beer, and throughout my career in Cleveland I had the opportunity to enjoy some of the best from Great Lakes. I had 11 pro seasons in Cleveland and they’ve had 30, so we’re a good, seasoned match. It’s been so much fun going through the entire process from design through brewing the first batch at the pub,” said Thomas in a news release from GLBC.

The limited-edition, Kolcsh-style ale is brewed with rye for a crisp, dry finish.