Indians Andrew Miller activated from DL; Tyler Naquin recovering from hip surgery

CLEVELAND– The Indians activated pitcher Andrew Miller from the disabled list on Friday.

The left-handed reliever has been on the DL since May 26 with knee inflammation. He’s missed 72 games this season and recently appeared in seven rehab games in Lake County, Akron and Columbus.

As part of the move, Cleveland designated righty Zach McAllister, who’s been with the club since 2010, for assignment.

The Tribe also provided an update on outfielder Tyler Naquin. He underwent surgery on his right hip at the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday to stabilize a stress reaction. The doctor inserted three screws to the neck of his femur.

Naquin is expected to return to full baseball activity in six to 10 weeks, the club said in a news release.

