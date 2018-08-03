‘In extreme danger’: Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old allegedly abducted from DC-area airport

ARLINGTON, Virginia — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who disappeared shortly after arriving at Reagan National Airport with a tour group from China.

WJLA reports it happened at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The airport’s Chief David Huchler said JinJing Ma was part of a group that was set to catch a flight bound for the west coast when the young girl said she had to use the restroom and never returned.

“It wasn’t until they were starting to check through security that another student within the group notified chaperones she was missing,” he said .

By the time police were notified, Huchler said the child was long gone, seen on airport surveillance footage leaving with an unknown, middle-aged Asian woman.

A witness reported seeing the very same woman giving food to the 12-year-old when the tour group was in New York City.

Investigators say cameras at the airport show the girl changing her clothes with the help of her alleged abductor. The pair left the airport in a white Infinity with New York plates.

Detectives are also looking for a man they believe was driving the car.

“It’s really important the community recognizes this child may be in danger,” said Huchler. “We’re still very concerned because we don’t know the reason why this child left with that Asian female.”

