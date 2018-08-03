I-Team: Race and sex used to schedule EMS bosses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered an explosive ruling by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission finding that Cleveland EMS “more likely than not” assigned work shifts to Captains on the “basis of race and sex.”

The Commission found it “PROBABLE” the city “has engaged in an unlawful discriminatory practice."

That ruling came after a complaint from four EMS Captains which included 2 black males, a white male and a black female.

Earlier, the union had raised concerns. And, an audio recording of a grievance hearing obtained by the I-Team shows one union leader saying, "At this point, I think it is retaliation. You skip over three black people to give a white male a shift and you can't even sit there and tell us why."

A top manager at the hearing later responded, "Be mindful before you accuse me of being punitive, retaliatory and racist."

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says “testimony from multiple witnesses” supported claims against EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton. The supervisors claimed Carlton had said “she needed the ability to move Captains from one shift to another based on their race and sex.”

The Commission has ordered “CONCILIATION” or settlement talks.

At that earlier hearing, the union wanted changes in contract language saying, "We want the language removed regarding transferring captains shifts because clearly you are abusing it."

The I-Team put in a request to talk to the head of EMS, her boss, or the Mayor; however, nobody at City Hall has talked on camera.

The city could appeal or work out a settlement with the workers involved.

We’ve learned the city plans to move toward some kind of deal.

The City did issue a statement from the Law Director.

The statement said,

"The EMS Collective Bargaining Agreement allows the EMS Commissioner to make shift assignments without regard to seniority for up to four captains. Four EMS captains complained to the OCRC that this discretion was used in a discriminatory fashion. The OCRC found it probable that the City engaged in a discriminatory practice. The City believes that the transfers were not made in a discriminatory fashion, but were done to promote workforce diversity. The City disagrees with the finding as it believes that, given the diverse population of the City, ensuring diversity among shift assignments is a legitimate objective. The City further believes that the commissioner exercised her discretion in conformance with the language in the union contract."

Ultimately, the Civil Rights Commission could send the matter to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

We’ll post an update on what happens when there are new developments.