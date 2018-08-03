‘He’s an angel’: Woman stunned when Ludacris picks up her grocery tab at one of her worst moments

ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman who has been struggling since her husband died of cancer in 2014 was at her breaking point as she stood in the checkout line at the grocery store recently.

Therra Cathryn said she’d suffered several financial hits at home, she was left to take care of several rescued pets alone and was even rationing gas. She said a friend sent her a gift card for Whole Foods to help her out.

“I went to a Whole Foods across town with a dream of hummus and fresh food. Real dog food for the pups. Maybe a pizza with roasted exotic toppings,” she said.

When she got to the checkout, she said she was so tired, the food for her pets ended up in the groceries of the man in front of her in line. She apologized to the cashier, but the man in front of her said: “I might as well get it.”

She said she tried to stop the cashier and hand her the gift card. The man stopped her and said, “I said I got this.”

She said she started to cry and asked his name. He told her it was Chris. They shook hands and she hugged him and thanked him before he left.

“The cashier came around to put the last of my treasures into my cart and said casually to me, “You know that’s Ludacris, right?” wrote Therra Cathryn. ‘WHAT, I screamed. ‘I love him!'”

She wrote about her experience on Facebook, and the post has since gone viral.

**Warning: Some of the language used in the post may be considered offensive**

Read it below: