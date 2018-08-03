Hall of Fame fun: Fashion show hosted by FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- The annual Hall of Fame fashion show, hosted by our own Stefani Schaefer, was held Friday.

The Canton Chamber of Commerce hosts the show to raise money for charity. Thousands of people attended the event that has been a part of the festival for decades.

On Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold its Enshrinement Ceremony where the newest members, the Class of 2018, will assume their place among pro football's elite.

