Former teacher accused of soliciting sex from 15-year-old in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio– Police arrested a former teacher and volunteer at the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy after they say he tried to arrange to have sex with a 15-year-old boy.

David Myers, 52, of Akron, is charged with one count of importuning.

Court records show he was released from custody after posting $30,000 bond.

Investigators said Myers used an online app to start a conversation with someone he thought was a teenage boy, but was instead chatting with a police officer.

“It proceeded to the point that Mr. Meyers said several things that were fairly explicit about what he wanted to do with this 15-year-old boy,” said Streetsboro Police Lt. Patricia Wain.

Police said Myers drove to a Streetsboro restaurant, where he was met by officers.

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls confirmed in a written statement that Myers was a teacher from 1995 until 2012 when he left. He returned as a part-time volunteer in 2014. He reportedly volunteered with the school’s theater and soccer team.

In the statement, the school said he was relieved of his volunteer position immediately after learning of the arrest.

The school did not answer FOX 8 questions about the circumstances of Myers’ departure in 2012 or provide details about his teaching responsibilities.

Police said there is nothing of this nature in Myers’ history, but it concerns them that he volunteered for positions that would give him an opportunity to be around school-aged children.

“As a parent, it would be very concerning to me to know that someone who had access to numerous children is now under arrest for an offense like this,” Lt. Wain said.

The school said it has been working to inform current school families, faculty and staff regarding the matter.

“I would suggest to every parent out there that they have a conversation, a frank, honest and open conversation with their kids and make sure that nothing did happen and if it did that they have to come forward,” Lt. Wain said.

The statement from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy adding:

“CVCA is in communication with the Streetsboro Police Department. Although there are no allegations that Mr. Myers engaged in criminal behavior with a current student, CVCA continues to investigate the entirety of Mr. Myers’ tenure at the school. CVCA strongly encourages anyone in the CVCA community, including our alumni, who has any information to contact CVCA President Jason Spodnik at jspodnik@cvcaroyals.org and to also contact their local police department. CVCA will make available counseling services to its alumni and students. CVCA’s top priority is the safety and well-being of its students.”