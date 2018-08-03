Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith says he ‘never hit’ ex-wife

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith says Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith knew about 2015 domestic violence allegations against him.

In an interview with Columbus radio station 97.1 The Fan, Smith says he “made mistakes” but didn’t threaten his ex-wife, Courtney, as she contends.

Smith also spoke to ESPN, saying he never hit her. Smith said after talking to police in October 2015 about the accusations against him, he returned to work. He said that’s when Meyer pulled him off the practice field and asked him, “What the hell is going on? What is this?” Smith told him his ex-wife was trying to get him charged with domestic abuse; he also said he had voluntarily spoken to police. That’s when, according to Smith, Meyer, told him, “If you hit her, you’re fired immediately.” I said, “Coach, if I hit her, I wouldn’t come in here. I know how you feel about that. If I hit her, I wouldn’t even come to work; I would know it’s over. I never hit her.”

Zach Smith says Urban Meyer knew about a 2009 incident with his wife and he "let due process run its course." Watch the full interview on SportsCenter at 6 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/fxwseY8M6t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2018

Smith’s interviews came shortly after coach Urban Meyer tweeted a statement saying he knew about the allegations and followed proper reporting protocols. He says he misspoke when he told reporters last week that he hadn’t known about it.

Meyer is on paid leave while Ohio State investigates the issue.

Former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith is speaking out for the first time in an interview with ESPN.

**Continuing coverage, here**