Cleveland Police: 61-year-old dead, another injured after car intentionally hits them

CLEVELAND — One person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle intentionally hit them Thursday on Cleveland’s west side, according to police.

Police say witnesses claim a man driving a black vehicle backed up and intentionally struck both victims – a 65-year-old man and a 45-year old woman – on W. 112 Street around 1:30 p.m.

They say that while the man was in the street, the suspect ran over him again and then drove off.

When officers arrived, the male victim was located in the middle of the street. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later died.

The female victim was treated at Metro and then released, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are still looking for the suspect.

Preliminary information reportedly indicates that the man and the suspect were arguing prior to the incident.