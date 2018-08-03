Cleveland Browns prepare for preseason
We’re less than a week away from the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game and Friday they held a scrimmage to prep for the preseason at their facility in Berea.
Take a look at this video with the scrimmage highlights.
First overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield takes the snap and flicks it near the goal line, C. J. Board with an over-the-shoulder catch for the second team offense.
Mayfield then feels the pressure, steps up and fires another pass near the endzone to a diving receiver who comes up with it.
Then Nick Chubb finishes off the drive with a touchdown run for the second unit.
Tyrod Taylor also showed off his arm, firing over the middle to his tight end, David Njoku, who takes a hit after making the catch.