Cleveland Browns prepare for preseason

We’re less than a week away from the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game and Friday they held a scrimmage to prep for the preseason at their facility in Berea.

Take a look at this video with the scrimmage highlights.

First overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield takes the snap and flicks it near the goal line, C. J. Board with an over-the-shoulder catch for the second team offense.

Mayfield then feels the pressure, steps up and fires another pass near the endzone to a diving receiver who comes up with it.

Then Nick Chubb finishes off the drive with a touchdown run for the second unit.

Tyrod Taylor also showed off his arm, firing over the middle to his tight end, David Njoku, who takes a hit after making the catch.

