Boy led to safety, hospitalized after getting stuck in Geauga County swamp

CHARDON, Ohio — A juvenile male who got stuck in a Geauga County swamp was led to safety by safety crews Thursday night.

According to the Chardon Fire Department, firefighters were called at 5:25 a.m. to assist the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office with a search of a lost person in Aquilla Wildlife Preserve in Claridon Township.

The lost person was a boy who went into the woods north of the incident at 2:30 a.m., became lost and disoriented and then got stuck in thick vegetation. Due to that vegetation, safety vehicles couldn’t get to the boy. They were able to make contact with the boy via rescuers on foot.

The boy was able to get out of the swamp on his own. He was treated on scene for mild hypothermia and cuts and scrapes and was taken to the hospital.