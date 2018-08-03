Authorities say missing Nebraska teen may be in Cleveland

BOYS TOWN, Neb. — Authorities are asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy from Nebraska, that they believe may be in Cleveland.

According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Patrick O’Malley has been missing since May 1.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and is 6 feet tall, weighing 177 pounds.

Police believe that O’Malley may still be in Nebraska or that he may have traveled to the Cleveland area.

They ask that anyone with information please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Boys Town Police Department at (402) 498-1170.

