Amish man offers horse and buggy ‘Uber’ service in Michigan

COLON, Mich. — An Amish man from south western Michigan takes an old fashioned twist on the modern rideshare idea. He’s transporting passengers in his horse and buggy, calling it “Amish Uber.”

Timothy Hochstedler offers a taxi service inside his horse and buggy, where people can share a ride, enjoy a scenic view, and listen to his storytelling, according to WWMT.

And so far, people are reportedly loving it!

“First time Ubering and we’re riding in a buggy,” said Steve Phelps, an Amish Uber rider.

“It was fascinating. It’s not an activity you typically associate with the Amish,” said Bruce Jordan, who took his grandkids on an Amish Uber ride after traveling from out of town.

According to WWMT, Amish Uber costs $5, however, it’s not as simple to order Hochstedler’s service as it is to call an Uber. To ride in the Amish Uber, you must flag the driver down without using your cell phone.

Hochstedler is reportedly just calling himself an Uber and not actually affiliated with the company.