BOISE, Idaho– About 80 goats were running loose in a Boise, Idaho neighborhood Friday morning.

Neighbors looked stunned as the animals went yard to yard, eating whatever they could find.

This is not a joke. There’s around 80 goats loose on Summerwind Drive in Boise. It’s a residential area. pic.twitter.com/SkUjfJDW1i — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) August 3, 2018

It’s unclear who they belong to. We’re not near any pastures or farms. They’re all on one lawn. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/wRmWBysQCf — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) August 3, 2018

Neighbors say the homeowner isn’t home. I’m asking around to neighbors, but no one from the home is here. #GoatEscape pic.twitter.com/WNJzbQ8Vmq — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) August 3, 2018

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

After about an hour, a truck arrived from “We Rent Goats.” Residents applauded as the kids were herded into trailers.

A trailer had arrived. The fun is over for the goats. #greatescape #goatescape pic.twitter.com/5oeIJhGK5n — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) August 3, 2018

Party is over “kids”! Loose goats have been cornered and loaded back onto a truck owned by “We Rent Goats” pic.twitter.com/qWHrb7X7n6 — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018