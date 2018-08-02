Weather: Sunny and humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday will be sunny and humid with a chance of a storm to the very east of our viewing area.

Hour-by-hour forecast here:

There wasn’t a lot of shower activity on Wednesday, but the sun didn’t make an appearance in most areas until sunset… but my, oh my, what a sunset! Here are a few screen grabs from our web cameras at Burke Lakefront Airport and West Geauga High School in Chesterland:

The summery warmth coming this weekend is appearing to be tempered somewhat by a jet stream reluctant to move too far north:

The result? While warm, the next 6 days shouldn’t be “out-of-control” hot.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Just beyond the 8-day period, another pool of very cool mid-August air may visit.