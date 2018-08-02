WATCH LIVE: Water shut off, drivers re-routed after water main break in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A water main break has caused road closures on State Route 303 at McKinley Drive.

The City of Brunswick says SR 303 is closed between US 42 and Substation Road, until further notice.

Access for residents that live between SR 42 and SR 303 will be maintained between US 42 and Substation Road.

Through traffic must take ODOT’s detour route around the closure — SR 303 at US 42 to SR 82 to SR 252 and then back to SR 303.

Water has been shut off in the area.

Brunswick says Cleveland Water is on site and will be working through the night to fix the break.

They also say that the roadway will need to be reconstructed after the break is fixed.

Fox 8 will provide more updates as they become available.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video