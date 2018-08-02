‘Very disturbing:’ Couple under investigation after police find dog’s burned remains

WARREN, Ohio– There’s a growing investigation into allegations of horrific animal abuse, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Detectives found the burned remains of a beagle-mix dog inside a fire pit in the backyard of a home on Palmyra Road, Warren City Law Director Greg Hicks said. Scott Winter, 46, and Vicky Young, 32, lived at the house.

“This is very disturbing,” Hicks said. “We are still investigating and trying to determine what happened to this dog. We are getting conflicting statements.”

Detectives discovered the dog’s remains after they went to the house to serve Winter a warrant.

He was arrested on the warrant out of Canton for prohibitions concerning companion animals, otherwise known as Goddard’s Law, Ohio’s law protecting pets and named for longtime FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard. Officials said the charge stems from allegations that he skinned a dog in the Canton area. He is due in court Friday.

Young was arrested on a charge of falsification. Warren Detective Greg Hoso said Young kept changing her story on what happened to the dog.

“First she said the dog ran away, and then the dog was hit by a car,” Hoso said. “We are trying to find out exactly what happened.”

Police said they are also looking into allegations that they may have been eating dogs.

The I-Team obtained exclusive photos that show the inside and outside of the house. A notebook, which has the word “Dog” on the front, contained several recipes. Hicks said the recipes inside called for the use of chicken meat.

There was also a fire pit inside the home.

Children living in the home with the couple are now in the care of children services.