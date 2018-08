SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is scrapping a staple ride to make room for new ones.

Park officials just announced they are closing the Witches’ Wheel spinning thrill ride next month.

More than 24 million people have riden the ride since it first opened back in 1977.

But now, it’s going to be taken down for so-called future expansion.

Witches’ Wheel will stir up its final spin on Labor Day.

