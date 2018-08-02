× Solon police: Drunk man slumped over wheel with two kids in car

SOLON, Ohio– A Cleveland man is facing a lengthy list of charges after police say he was driving drunk with two children in the car.

Officers found Carl Santiago, 27, slumped over the wheel of his car on along US 422 near Harper Road in Solon at about 11:50 p.m. on July 20.

Police said he was unresponsive and his children, ages 4 and 6, were asleep in the car. Officers also found a knife with a 5.5-inch blade, a half-empty bottle of brandy, a miniature scale and a utility knife with marijuana residue.

Santiago was taken to jail, where he did not provide an adequate breath sample so it was considered a refusal.

The children were turned over to their grandfather.

Santiago was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, child endangerment, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, impeding the flow of traffic and failure to use booster seats.