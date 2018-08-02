× Show Info: August 2, 2018

The Cleveland Tomato Festival

We celebrated tomato season in Northeast Ohio with Angela Cavotta from Cavotta’s Garden Center!

1-5p Sunday August 19th

Cavotta’s Garden Center

19603 Nottingham Road, Cleveland

Advance ticket sales only!

440.897.1497

www.Cavottas.com

Marble Room

Give yourself a break in the kitchen… and go out to dinner tonight! Natalie took you downtown… to explore one of the most picturesque restaurants in the area!

www.MarbleRoomCle.com

Ninny’s Chicago Style Hot Dog

Ninny Belville, owner of Ninny’s Chicago Style Hot Dogs, joined us in the kitchen today!

www.ninnysdogs.com

Duke’s K9 Dash & Splash

The dog days of summer are here! A local family found a way for you and your four-legged friends to cool off and have some fun! You can even compete with others from around the nation!

3392 State Route 82,

Mantua, OH 44255

https://www.dukesk9dashnsplash.com/

Honey Bee Bakery

We celebrated the sweeter side of life with Keri Scherbinski from Honey Bee Bakery!

23 Public Square, Ste 1

Medina Ohio

www.honeybeebakerymedina.com

Mortach Financial

Be smart with your finances!

http://mortachfinancial.com/