Show Info: August 2, 2018
The Cleveland Tomato Festival
We celebrated tomato season in Northeast Ohio with Angela Cavotta from Cavotta’s Garden Center!
1-5p Sunday August 19th
Cavotta’s Garden Center
19603 Nottingham Road, Cleveland
Advance ticket sales only!
440.897.1497
www.Cavottas.com
Marble Room
Give yourself a break in the kitchen… and go out to dinner tonight! Natalie took you downtown… to explore one of the most picturesque restaurants in the area!
www.MarbleRoomCle.com
Ninny’s Chicago Style Hot Dog
Ninny Belville, owner of Ninny’s Chicago Style Hot Dogs, joined us in the kitchen today!
www.ninnysdogs.com
Duke’s K9 Dash & Splash
The dog days of summer are here! A local family found a way for you and your four-legged friends to cool off and have some fun! You can even compete with others from around the nation!
3392 State Route 82,
Mantua, OH 44255
https://www.dukesk9dashnsplash.com/
Honey Bee Bakery
We celebrated the sweeter side of life with Keri Scherbinski from Honey Bee Bakery!
23 Public Square, Ste 1
Medina Ohio
www.honeybeebakerymedina.com
Mortach Financial
Be smart with your finances!
http://mortachfinancial.com/