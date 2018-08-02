Photos show suspect with armful of snacks in Cleveland diner break-in

CLEVELAND– Investigators are looking for the man who broke into a Cleveland diner over the weekend.

The crime happened at Nick’s Diner on Lorain Avenue in the Ohio City neighborhood on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Police Second District released photos of the suspect. He appears to be carrying bags of chips.

The man was wearing black and white tennis shoes, gray shorts, a long-sleeve green shirt with the No. 45 on the shoulder, police said. He has black hair and a thin beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Officer Frank Ambrose at 216-623-5218.