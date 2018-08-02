× Ohio State says special, independent board formed in Urban Meyer investigation

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University announced on Thursday that its Board of Trustees formed a “special independent board working group related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer.”

Here is the university’s entire statement:

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees today formed a special, independent board working group related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer that was announced on Wednesday. This group includes current trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate. Also on the panel are former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart. The special working group will direct the work of the investigative team and be available to provide consultation and advice and assist with communication to the full board on the matter.

The OSU coach is on administrative leave while Ohio State investigates claims that Meyer’s wife knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired last week.

Meyer previously told reporters last week that he was never told anything about the incident that resulted in injuries to Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney.

