× Ohio State football to open camp with Urban Meyer on leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State expects to open fall camp as scheduled on Friday — but without coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer was put on administrative leave on Wednesday over the handling of a longtime assistant who has been accused of domestic violence. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will run the team while Ohio State investigates claims that Meyer’s wife knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired last week.

Meyer told reporters last week that he didn’t know anything about the incident that resulted in injuries to Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney.

Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, is an instructor at Ohio State and a registered nurse.

Both Meyers could be in violation of Ohio State’s Title IX sexual misconduct policy on reporting allegations of domestic violence made of university employees.

Coincidentally, Zach Smith is scheduled for a hearing Friday on a domestic protection order his ex-wife sought on July 20. His attorney didn’t respond to messages Thursday.