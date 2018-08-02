Missing: Nicholas Knesebeck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Fox 8 is working with Amanda Berry to help reunite missing individuals with their families.

Nicholas Knesebeck, 29, was last seen July 13 in North Royalton.

Police last pinged his cell phone in the Spencer Township area, but he's since turned the phone off.

Nicholas is a veteran with severe post traumatic stress disorder.

He's 6'4" tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and a beard.

He's usually wearing some sort of flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Royalton police at 440-582-6216.