Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man has died after being shot outside a Cleveland lounge last week.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says Cortez Rubbin, 27, died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. July 26 outside the Dog Pound Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. Seven people in all were shot.

Police say the shooting began as a fight between two women after rapper Q Money recorded a music video nearby.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Continuing coverage here.