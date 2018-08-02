Girl dead after witnesses report seeing woman throw her into river; mother taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa divers pulled the body of a child from the Hillsborough River after witnesses reported seeing a woman throw the child into the water, WFTS reported.

Tampa police officers responded to the scene at N. Rome Avenue and W. Aileen Street around 4:06 p.m. Thursday.

The dive team also responded to the scene where they pulled the little girl from the water around 4:30 p.m. She was discovered approximately 75 feet from the shore. Emergency services rushed the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Tampa police say they have the woman in custody and believe she is the child's mother. She was located walking not far from the scene. Police say the girl was approximately four years old.

The identity of the woman and child have not been released at this time.