Fox Recipe Box: Golden Beet Summer Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Have you ever made a beet salad? According to TownHall chef Alex Diiorio it is not hard! Chef Diiorio gave Fox 8's Natalie Herbick a culinary lesson on buying and cooking fresh beets and how to use the healthy vegetable in a chilled summer salad.

Click here to learn more about TownHall.

Chilled Golden Beet/ watermelon Radish/ Pistachio/ Gochuguru/ Mint/ Orange Citronette

Yield: 1 plate

Ingredients

1 ea. Golden Beet (cooked, Peeled & sliced)

5 ea. Watermelon radish (shaved)

1 tsp. cashew (fine chopped)

1 pinch Gochuguru

2 tbl. Orange Citronette

Garnish: 2 tsp mint (chiffonade)

Orange Citronette

Yields: 2 qts

2 cups Orange Juice

2 tbl. Shallots minced

3 tbl. Dijon mustard

5 cups of Avocado oil

1 tbl kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

Procedure:

1. In vitamix add all ingredients into the blender and turn on medium-high speed

2. Emulsify oil into base slowly until all incorporated.