Fox Recipe Box: Golden Beet Summer Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Have you ever made a beet salad? According to TownHall chef Alex Diiorio it is not hard! Chef Diiorio gave Fox 8's Natalie Herbick a culinary lesson on buying and cooking fresh beets and how to use the healthy vegetable in a chilled summer salad.
Chilled Golden Beet/ watermelon Radish/ Pistachio/ Gochuguru/ Mint/ Orange Citronette
Yield: 1 plate
Ingredients
1 ea. Golden Beet (cooked, Peeled & sliced)
5 ea. Watermelon radish (shaved)
1 tsp. cashew (fine chopped)
1 pinch Gochuguru
2 tbl. Orange Citronette
Garnish: 2 tsp mint (chiffonade)
Orange Citronette
Yields: 2 qts
2 cups Orange Juice
2 tbl. Shallots minced
3 tbl. Dijon mustard
5 cups of Avocado oil
1 tbl kosher salt
2 tsp black pepper
Procedure:
1. In vitamix add all ingredients into the blender and turn on medium-high speed
2. Emulsify oil into base slowly until all incorporated.