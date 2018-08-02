Cleveland police looking for suspects accused of pistol-whipping 75-year-old

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for two suspects involved in the assault of a 75-year-old man.

According to a post on the First District Community Relations Facebook page, the two suspects robbed and assaulted the elderly man in a parking lot on Puritas Avenue in July.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects entering the parking lot and then walking past the victim.

Police say that they returned shortly after and the first suspect struck the victim in the face with a handgun, knocking him unconscious.

The surveillance video then shows the suspects fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle has been recovered by officers; however, they are still looking for the suspects.

The first suspect has brown hair and is approximately 6’2″ tall, 190 lbs.

The second suspect is approximately 5’6″ tall and 145 lbs.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, police ask you to contact First District Detective Lentz at (216) 623-2532.