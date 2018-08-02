Chase in University Circle ends with crash; Two suspects on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- University Circle police are searching for more suspects following a chase and crash.

It started just after midnight Thursday.

University Circle police said officers tried to stop an SUV, which was stolen during an aggravated robbery on Wednesday.

A cruiser was damaged during a collision with the stolen vehicle, then the suspect hit another SUV at St. Clair and East 105th Street. Those in the second SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects bailed from the stolen SUV at Parkwood Driver and St. Clair. One of the three suspects fired at the officer, according to police. The officer was not injured and did not return fire.

One person was arrested at the scene. Two other suspects remain on the loose.