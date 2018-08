BIG SKY, Mont. — Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway got married in Montana last Saturday, but their dog may have stolen the show and the couple’s photographer captured the moment.

Angie told Fox 8 that the photo was taken during the opening prayer, when six-year-old Boone decided to roll around on the ground in front of them.

Since their wedding this photo has been shared by hundreds of thousands on social media.

Photo courtesy of Chris Davis via Angie Blumberg.