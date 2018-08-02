2-year-old’s big wish granted, Disney here she comes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODMERE, Ohio -- A 2-year-old girl's big wish comes true Thursday night -- she's going to Disney World! And it's all thanks to a partnership between A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter (ASW) and two local Texas de Brazil restaurants.

The Woodmere and Crocker Park locations offered a “Wish for a Dessert” fundraiser throughout the month of July. Both locations donated a portion of every dessert sold to help ASW grant Olivia's big wish.

On Thursday around 6 p.m., Olivia and her family were invited to the Woodmere location for dinner, and at the end of their meal members of the staff had the big reveal; Olivia's wish was being granted.

“We are beyond grateful to our community partners at Texas de Brazil for once again helping to grant a Wish for another Cleveland area Wish kiddo and her family,” said Eileen Lane, Executive Director, ASW Cleveland.

ASW grants wishes for children up to age 21 with life-threatening diseases. Currently, ASW is granting wishes for 143 families receiving care at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital, UH Rainbows Babies & Children's Hospital, and the Ronald McDonald House.

