Weather: Muggy with afternoon spotty storms possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’ll be slightly unsettled this week with slim chances of rain through the weekend. Localized light to moderate rain with a few embedded thunderstorms can be expected. Temps will top out around 80°.

Summer warmth and the “Dog Days of Summer” humidity levels will build back in for late-week through the weekend and into the second week of August.

Usually when the east heats up, the west cools down. It’s all a pasrt of the great meteorological balancing act. Check out the 10-day forecast graph for Cleveland and Spokane, WA: