× Troopers seize $6.3M of cocaine in traffic stop near Toledo

MILLBURY — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol reportedly seized $6.3 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County, just south east of Toledo.

The State Highway Patrol says troopers seized 165 pounds of cocaine inside the car on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

Troopers reportedly stopped the car after the driver made several lane violations.

The suspect, Larbi Benkaddour, a 46-year-old man from Quebec, has been charged with both possession and trafficking in cocaine, which are first-degree felonies.

He is currently being held in the Wood County Jail.

If convicted, Benkaddour could face up to a $40,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison.

According to the patrol, troopers have seized more than $421 million in drugs and contraband since 2011. They say those seizures included over 2,100 lbs of cocaine, worth approximately $80 million.