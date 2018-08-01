× Travelers can now enjoy free reading material at Akron-Canton Airport

AKRON, Ohio — Travelers at the Akron-Canton Airport can now start their trip with some free reading material.

A short-story dispenser, made possible by a community partnership between the airport, the Akron-Summit County Public Library and the Knight Foundation, was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.

The stand-alone kiosk contains thousands of free, short stories for both children and adults.

Readers can choose short stories from a variety of genres, all ranging in length between one to five minutes long.

The stories are printed on recycled receipt paper and are randomly dispensed.

President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport, Rick McQueen, said, “When the opportunity to partner with other community stakeholders presents itself, especially to promote a good cause such as literacy and reading, we’re on board. The Akron-Summit Public Library has brought an unexpected, delightful gift to our Customers, and we’re thankful for the opportunity.”

“We know our community will enjoy printing out short stories on demand, which will reinforce the importance and joy of reading,” Library Director Pam Hickson-Stevenson tells Fox 8.

In addition to the short story dispenser at the Akron-Canton Airport, the Library has installed dispensers at The Robert K. Pfaff Metro RTA Transit Center and the Akron Children’s Hospital.